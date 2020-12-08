Connell

LOTUS RADIO BOISE Triple A KRVB (94.9 THE RIVER)/BOISE, ID has brought in market veteran JEFF CONNELL to handle nights on the station. He started MONDAY (12/7). CONNELL was previously OM and then Brand Manager for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BOISE.

PD TIM JOHNSTONE said, “I am very excited to have JEFF join our team. He is great on the air, and his experience and advice will be most welcome.”

CONNELL said, “I am excited to be back on the radio in the TREASURE VALLEY. THE RIVER is such an iconic brand and a new experience for me. A big thanks to TIM, DAN, BROOK and my new colleagues. I’m pumped to join the family.”

