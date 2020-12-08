Picks Omny

SINGAPORE-based audio production company SPLiCE STUDIOS has picked TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO platform for its podcasting creation, management, and distribution.

“We are thrilled to be leveraging TRITON’s OMNY STUDIO platform to help us create and manage our podcast content through a more optimized and seamless workflow,” said SPLiCE STUDIOS Owner/Sound Designer KENN DELBRIDGE. “The platform contains all of the tools we need to create more content and distribute it to our loyal listeners in fun and engaging ways, which will undoubtedly help us further our reach and the reach of our clients.”



“We are proud to be providing SPLiCE STUDIOS with the technology and support they need to further their podcast business,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Director SHARON TAYLOR. “We are confident that our platform will enable SPLiCE STUDIOS to continue to grow and evolve while making the process of producing and sharing content more efficient.”

