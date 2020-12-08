-
WOKQ/Portsmouth Brand Manager Jessica Tyler Departs
December 8, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
JESSICA TYLER has been laid off from her position at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH , where she had been Brand Mgr. since MARCH (NET NEWS 3/18). She joined the company last year as Asst. Brand Mgr., for WOKQ and sister WPKQ (103.7 THE PEAK)/PORTLAND, ME, as well as midday host for WOKQ and Promotion Dir. for TOWNSQUARE/PORTSMOUTH (NET NEWS 5/23/19).
Before that, she was APD/MD/midday host at CUMULUS Country WDRQ/DETROIT and MD at Hot AC sister WDVD. Prior to DETROIT, TYLER worked all over NEW ENGLAND, as well as at Country WQNU/LOUISVILLE.
She is looking for her next opportunity, and can be reached here, or on FACEBOOK here.