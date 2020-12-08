Tyler

JESSICA TYLER has been laid off from her position at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH , where she had been Brand Mgr. since MARCH (NET NEWS 3/18), and also handled music, promotions and an air shift. SARAH SULLIVAN, the market Dir. of Content, assumes Brand Mgr. duties for WOKQ.

TYLER joined TOWNSQUARE last year as Asst. Brand Mgr., for WOKQ and sister WPKQ (103.7 THE PEAK)/PORTLAND, ME, as well as midday host for WOKQ and Promotion Dir. for TOWNSQUARE/PORTSMOUTH (NET NEWS 5/23/19). Before that, she was APD/MD/midday host at CUMULUS Country WDRQ/DETROIT and MD at Hot AC sister WDVD. Prior to DETROIT, TYLER worked all over NEW ENGLAND, as well as at Country WQNU/LOUISVILLE.

She is looking for her next opportunity, and can be reached here, or on FACEBOOK here.

