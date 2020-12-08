Could The RIF Be Ending?

YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 12/7) more names hit the iHEARTMEDIA RIF list. There is some potential good news with word that this RIF is rumored to be slowing down, which if true, will be a welcoming event for everyone at the company who have been wondering about their futute.

In an effort to keep everyone connected, ALL ACCESS has compiled the most up to date list of those talented pros who are now out, that we know of, and that are now seeking work. If you know of someone who is not listed, we urge you to please reach them to reach out.

To highlight the most recent departures and keep the industry updated, ALL ACCESS and continue to post this list with the most recent additions at the top and then moving them to the longer, more permanent list each day until concluded.

This RIF has been a very tough ending for 2020, which has seen massive downturns in all sectors of the the economy and particularly hard hit have been all radio companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, iHEARTMEDIA is resetting and retooling virtually every department: management, content creation, promotion, marketing, podcasting, digital teams, sales and engineering staffs, as the company prepares for the future and to keep step with a WFH environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-changing staffing needs on its many on-going platforms and initiatives.

The format editors at ALL ACCESS are urging you to please keep these talented professionals in mind and in your prayers to help them find a new job. Even if you don't have a job for them, letting them know that you are thinking of them is very important, hence this list. Please, call or email them.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job despite severance. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date and ongoing list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

