Michigan Radio

Public radio MICHIGAN RADIO has hired three journalists to its news staff.

BEENISH AHMED has been hired as a new DETROIT based reporter for the station. Since 2016, she has been a freelance journalist and also a reporter for WNYC PUBLIC RADIO in NEW YORK She spent two years in PAKISTAN working with the PULITZER CENTER ON CRISIS REPORTING, covering the country’s first democratic transition of power as well as its education system. BEENISH joins SARAH CWIEK in DETROIT on JANUARY 11th.



NISA KAHN will become the station’s first full-time Data Reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.

Most recently, NISA has been working as a data intern at the DETROIT FREE PRESS analyzing COVID-19 data. Additionally, she was a digital intern at MICHIGAN RADIO and worked with the "Believed" podcast team.



Since 2019, she has been the Executive Producer of the DETROIT PODCAST FESTIVAL and co-curates the listening event series "Radio Campfire." ERIN has also worked as a content producer at WDET public radio and has experience in radio and podcast production, as well as event organizing, managing and coordinating.

