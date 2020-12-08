James

Former ENTERCOM Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS morning co-host MANDY JAMES has joined BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX as Producer for the afternoon show with LARRY GAYDOS and CHAD BENSON, starting DECEMBER 14th.

JAMES, the former morning host at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WZOK/ROCKFORD, IL, posted her new gig announcement on social media, saying, "After 9 years behind the mic, I am not only excited, but I’m incredibly grateful for a fun and new challenge with a great company and team."

