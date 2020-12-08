New Deal

Look for CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD to remain on the radio co-hosting “The Breakfast Club” for another 5 years. THE NEW YORK POST reports, "CHARLAMAGNE will continue to co-host 'Weekends with The Breakfast Club,' a three-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews, in addition to a new quarterly and exclusive one-on-one interview show."

He told the paper, "It says something when you’ve been with a company for 10 years and they’ve gone above and beyond and empowered me, not just as talent, but as an owner and an executive," adding, “I was surprised, I did not think people cared that much — especially the general public. But industry-wise that would not have been a surprise — just because everybody would love to have certain individuals with their companies and I feel like I’ve done well for myself over the past few years. … But people reaching out from the general public —yeah, that was kind of shocking.”

