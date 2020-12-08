Renews With Tigers, Wings

ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT will continue as flagship for DETROIT TIGERS baseball and DETROIT RED WINGS hockey under a multiyear contract extension with team owner ILLITCH HOLDINGS, INC. The deal includes marketing and promotional opportunities on the rest of the ENTERCOM cluster, including News WWJ-A, Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7), Classic Hits WOMC, and Country WYCD.

“The TIGERS and RED WINGS are two of the best sports partners in the business, and the Ilitch family and their organization have been a major part of the comeback of DETROIT,” said ENTERCOM DETROIT SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with these two local powerhouses and remain as the go-to home for both franchises’ fanbases, delivering year-round content that our listeners crave.”

“We are extremely pleased to extend our partnership with ENTERCOM DETROIT, ensuring loyal RED WINGS and TIGERS fans have unmatched access to their favorite teams, athletes, and personalities,” said ILLITCH HOLDINGS, INC. Group Pres./Sports & Entertainment CHRIS GRANGER. “97.1 THE TICKET does an incredible job of engaging sports fans in metro Detroit on a daily basis, and we are thrilled to bring RED WINGS hockey and TIGERS baseball to fans across the great state of MICHIGAN through ENTERCOM’s extensive radio networks, unique behind-the-scenes podcasts, and exciting live events.”

« see more Net News