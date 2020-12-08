-
Capitol Music Group And Genesis Team Up To Present Capitol Cuts 2020
December 8, 2020 at 7:01 AM (PT)
CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) and GENESIS have set the line-up for 2020’s CAPITOL CUTS.
BLACK PUMAS, MASEGO and DONNA MISSAL are featured in a series of videos, recorded direct to vinyl at CAPITOL STUDIOS in HOLLYWOOD.
Each artist’s performance will be plated, pressed and available in limited quantities for shipping to fans. To pre-order, visit www.capitolcuts.com/.