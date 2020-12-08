Lineup Set

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) and GENESIS have set the line-up for 2020’s CAPITOL CUTS.

BLACK PUMAS, MASEGO and DONNA MISSAL are featured in a series of videos, recorded direct to vinyl at CAPITOL STUDIOS in HOLLYWOOD.

Each artist’s performance will be plated, pressed and available in limited quantities for shipping to fans. To pre-order, visit www.capitolcuts.com/.

« see more Net News