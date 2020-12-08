BEASLEY MEDIA Spanish Contemporary WYUU (92.5 MAXIMA just raised $138,570 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL with their two-day event DECEMBER 3-4. It was their 11th annual radiothon in support of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

BEASLEY MEDIA/TAMPA VP/GM STEVE TRIPLETT commented, "$138,570 during an extended pandemic and an economic crisis is quite an accomplishment. There’s something very special and unique about the interaction between MAXIMA and its listeners. Many thanks to Program Director NIO FERNANDEZ and the entire team for always showing up and making a difference in the lives of children and their families during these unprecedented times."

FERNANDEZ added, "Our 11th year of doing this radiothon looked like none other, given the recent pandemic and economic climate. TAMPA BAY’s Latin community understands that the illnesses children are facing cannot be canceled or postponed. We are proud to see our audience's unwavering commitment to these children and ST. JUDE’S HOSPITAL."

L-R: 92.5 Maxima Morning Show Host-Cristy Balderrama, Weekender-Valerie Felix, Middays-Martica Lopez and Evenings-Gema G

