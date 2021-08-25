Winners named

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) enlisted its reigning New Male and New Female Artists, RILEY GREEN and TENILLE TOWNES, to reveal the winners of its Industry and Studio Recording Awards this morning (12/8) on FACEBOOK. The winners will be celebrated at the “14th ACM Honors” show, set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25th, 2021 at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. Watch the video announcement here.

Among the highlights, LIVE NATION’s BRIAN O’CONNELL was named Promoter of the Year. The late BUSBEE, who worked with MAREN MORRIS, CARLY PEARCE and many others, was named Producer of the Year. He passed away from brain cancer in 2019 at the age of 43 (NET NEWS 9/30/19).

“A huge congratulations to this year’s Industry and Studio Recording Award winners,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “In recognition of the recent announcement of the re-opening of our ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, which has already raised $3.5 million to aid our industry (NET NEWS 12/1), it is especially fitting to acknowledge these deserving winners this year, and we are excited to properly recognize them in person in NASHVILLE next AUGUST 2021 at the '14th ACM Honors.' Never has there been a more important time to recognize these individuals and highlight our industry’s ongoing dedication and innovation throughout this difficult year. Our community has been devastated by the pandemic, and we can’t wait to see it come back stronger than ever in 2021.”

Here are the Industry Awards and Studio Recording Award winners for the “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards”:

Industry Awards:

Casino of the Year - Theater: THE JOINT: TULSA – TULSA, OK

Casino of the Year - Arena: MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA – LAS VEGAS

Fair/Rodeo of the Year: HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO – HOUSTON

Festival of the Year: TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Club of the Year: JOE’S LIVE – ROSEMONT, IL

Theater of the Year: THE BEACON THEATRE – NEW YORK

Outdoor Venue of the Year: RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE – MORRISON, CO

Arena of the Year: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – NEW YORK

DON ROMEO Talent Buyer of the Year: GIL CUNNINGHAM – NESTE LIVE!

Promoter of the Year: BRIAN O’CONNELL – LIVE NATION

Studio Recording Awards:

Bass Player of the Year: JIMMIE LEE SLOAS

Drummer of the Year: MILES McPHERSON

Guitar Player of the Year: ROB McNELLEY

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year: GORDON MOTE

Specialty Instruments(s) Player of the Year: JENEE FLEENOR

Steel Guitar Player of the Year: PAUL FRANKLIN

Audio Engineer of the Year: JUSTIN NIEBANK

Producer of the Year: BUSBEE (awarded posthumously)

The Studio Recording Awards are voted on by the membership categorized in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer category. Industry Awards are voted on by the membership categorized in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Venue, Manager, Talent Agent and Talent Buyer/Promoter fields.

