SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING UK has renewed its worldwide publishing agreement with IVOR NOVELLO-nominated songwriter, producer, and musician MARK RALPH. He has worked with artists from various genres which have produced five UK No.1 singles, RUDIMENTAL (“These Days”), YEARS & YEARS (“King”), and CLEAN BANDIT (“Rockabye,” “Rather Be” and “Symphony”), and he has worked with JESS GLYNNE, JAX JONES, BECKY HILL, USHER, and TOM WALKER.

“The six years I’ve spent with SONY/ATV thus far has been fruitful and exciting, in equal measure,” MARK RALPH said. “During my journey from the artist through to songwriter/producer, DAVID VENTURA has consistently been there for me in a hugely pro-active capacity, and I owe him and the whole of the SONY/ATV team a debt of gratitude for the success I’ve experienced over that period. I’m excited to be extending our relationship and look forward to building upon everything we’ve achieved so far.”

“I have been lucky to be involved and watch MARK become one of the most in-demand songwriters and producers on the planet,” said SONY/ATV UK President, Co-Managing Director DAVID VENTURA. “His work ethic is exemplary, often in sessions all weekend and MARK’s studio “Club Ralph” has been a sanctuary, creating so many incredible collaborations, with CLEAN BANDIT, YEARS & YEARS, JAX JONES, GEORGIA, MARTIN SOLVEIG, BECKY HILL, and RAYE to name a few! MARK has a unique understanding and genius ear for how artists want their music to sound. I feel genuinely proud of the relationship we have forged with MARK and PHIL during these last years, and we are all buzzing for the years to come.”

SONY/ATV UK and Europe A&R Manager, SARAH GABRIELLI, said, “MARK is an absolute legend, a genius producer, and it’s been a real pleasure to work with him, alongside PHIL and JED. I am very much looking forward to the music ahead!”

Manager PHILIP MORAIS said, “Over the last six years, with SONY/ATV’s support, MARK has established himself as one of the UK’s best writer-producers. We are excited to be working with DAVID and the team again, to not only replicate the success achieved but to better our accomplishments. We look forward to getting started.”

(Top Row, L-R: Mark Ralph, David Ventura | Middle Row, L-R: Philip Morais, Richard Hoare | Bottom Row, L-R: Jed Kellett, Sarah Gabrielli)

