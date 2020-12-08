Leigh Nash

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, LEIGH NASH, has signed a record deal with VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP. She is known as the frontwoman of SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER. Her song “Kiss Me” has had over 346 million SPOTIFY streams. The band went on to win numerous awards and accolades, including a BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD, three DOVE AWARDS, and two GRAMMY® Award nominations.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to partner with VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP and their team of esteemed talent among the NASHVILLE and global music communities. I could not ask for a more robust, enthusiastic, and brilliant partner to share the hope, unity, and beauty that is coming out of my creativity this season,” LEIGH NASH said. “As I reflect, SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER and our music together comes with such warm memories and nostalgia, and I intend to continue to honor and celebrate that, as those songs and moments mark a place and space in time that is unforgettable to me. My hope is that this new evolution of what I have to offer marks another place and space in time that is unforgettable to those of you who have loved me well along my journey so far.”

“This is a dream come true for me. I have been a fan of LEIGH NASH ever since I heard that voice on her iconic hit songs like ‘Kiss Me’ and ‘There She Goes.’ As we have already begun the A&R process, I can assure SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER fans, and those who love her original songs will be extremely happy,” VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Strategist and A&R, ANASTASIA BROWN said exclusively to VARIETY. “During this decade, when music lovers are craving familiarity, authenticity, and positivity, this will fit the bill.”

Left to right: ANASTASIA BROWN, KAT DAVID, BECKY BUSHEN, TRACY PERCIVAL, and LEIGH NASH. Photo credit: TORI ANN

