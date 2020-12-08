Voice Activation

JĀCAPPS has released a "V5" upgrade to its radio station apps that adds voice activation capability. Users can now open the apps with APPLE iOS Siri or GOOGLE Assistant with a voice command.

COO BOB KERNEN said, “From Echo and GOOGLE Home to our cars and even our TV remotes, more and more devices are controlled with our voices. It just made sense to enable users to open our clients’ apps using Siri and GOOGLE Assistant.”



The update also includes design improvements and additional choices for design, layout, and branding. “Providing a great mobile app is especially important during a time when so many Americans are working from home due to the pandemic,” KERNEN added.

Find out more and arrange a live demo by clicking here or contacting Dir./New Business SARI ZALESIN at (248) 530-6018. An upcoming webinar, "Hey Siri, Play My Favorite Station!: V5 & Voice Activation is Here!," will also be available; register by clicking here.

