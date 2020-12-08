Radio Disney Secret Santa Zoom

RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY has released a new video on its YOUTUBE page featuring a "Super-Secret Santa ZOOM" with Country artists MICKEY GUYTON, LINDSAY ELL, CAM and CASSADEE POPE chatting and exchanging gifts.

Highlights of the video include POPE's reaction to a Renaissance-style portrait of her dog, GUYTON and CAM opening gifts for their babies, a discussion about GUYTON's place in history as a Black woman in Country music and more. Watch the video here.

« see more Net News