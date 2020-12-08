Consent Decree

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING's CLEAR WATER BRANDS, INC. has joined the list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.

The agreement, which requires adherence to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine, covers violations at Country WAXX/EAU CLAIRE, WI.

