DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and ABC have announced that BILLY PORTER will be joining RYAN SEACREST and LUCY HALE in TIMES SQUARE for DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2021. CIARA will once again host from LOS ANGELES. This year marks the 49th anniversary of DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE.

SEACREST commented, "2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have BILLY and LUCY join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings. We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember."

Country artist JESSIE JAMES DECKER returns as POWERBALL correspondent. DECKER provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR.

Billy Porter (Photo: Shavonne Wong)

