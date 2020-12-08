Barrett (Photo: Robby Klein)

GABBY BARRETT leads the pack in the ALL ACCESS Year-End Country Hot Picks with her debut single, “I Hope,” landing as the most picked song of the year by members of the Country music and radio industries. With nearly 70 radio, record and Country music industry insiders weighing in with their picks, this year’s female-dominated list features six female acts among the top 10 vote-getters.

MAREN MORRIS’ “The Bones,” took second place, followed by MORGAN WALLEN’s “Chasin’ You” in third. There was a tie for fourth place, shared by LEE BRICE’s “One Of Them Girls” and MIRANDA LAMBERT’s “Bluebird.” Close behind (by just one vote!) is INGRID ANDRESS’ chart-topping debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine.” Also in the Top 10 in close voting were CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE’s smash duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” MADDIE & TAE’s “Die From A Broken Heart” and WALLEN’s “7 Summers.”

While LUKE COMBS dominated the 2019 list with two of the top five most-picked songs, it’s likely a split vote kept him from ranking this year, since our voters selected seven different songs from the prolific artist for their respective lists this year, including their highest ranking COMBS pick, “Does To Me” featuring ERIC CHURCH.

Label staffers were strongly encouraged not to vote entirely for singles in which they have a stake. Check out all of the Country music industry’s Year-End Hot Picks here.

