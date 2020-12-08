Annual 'Country Cares For St. Jude Kids' Radiothon

ENTERCOM will launch its annual "COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON" nationally on THURSDAY, DECEMEBER 10th through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th. Participating stations include WUSY (US 101)/CHATTANOOGA, WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO, WYCD/DETROIT, WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK, KMLE/PHOENIX, WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH and KSON/SAN DIEGO. Programming will run from 5a-9p local time on both days.

The “COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON” is a part of ENTERCOM SERVES, the company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together. The radiothon asks listeners to become "Partners In Hope" and give monthly to the children's hospital, which helps ensure patients never receive a bill.

“We’re fortunate to unlock the generosity of our audiences with powerful stories of healing and hope, raising lifesaving funds to support children’s health and the selfless work of ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL” said ENTERCOM Chief Programming Officer PAT PAXTON. “Children’s health is an important priority within ENTERCOM SERVES. We are thankful, in the midst of such a challenging year, for the opportunity to leverage our scale and unite with our listeners to support the ST. JUDE mission.”

“ENTERCOM continues to be a kindhearted, steadfast partner to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL each year, and we are thankful for its support through our COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS program,” said ALSAC (fundraising and awareness organization for ST. JUDE) Pres./CEO RICHARD SHADYAC JR. “We are truly grateful to the on-air talent, executives and listeners who support this radiothon and are helping to make the lifesaving work of ST. JUDE possible, giving our patients and their families hope.”

