Chuck Bortnick

Industry vet CHUCK BORTNICK joins RFC MEDIA/SUITERADIO as Senior Director effective immediately.

BORTNICK is the founder and President of AIDEM GROUP, a media consulting company. RFC MEDIA and SUITERADIO have been clients of the company, which will now have an expanded role in RFC/SUITERADIO’s expansion and growth.

BORTNICK said "PAT [FANT] and CRUZE have built a dynamic and innovative audio content/solutions company, that has an excellent foundation for significant growth. I look forward to further helping RFC MEDIA and SUITERADIO grow during these changing times of audio needs and solutions. The company has always made its focus on compelling content and serving stations and its company clients with exceptional service and opportunities. I am excited to be a bigger part of their team."

RFC MEDIA/SUITERADIO co-founder CRUZE commented, "We've been working with CHUCK for over a year now on a number of projects, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him join RFC MEDIA and SUITERADIO in an official capacity. His skillset and creativity are exactly what we need to take our companies to the next level. Radio and digital audio are changing by the minute, and CHUCK's understanding of the shifting landscape makes him a perfect fit!"

Chief Operating Officer FANT added, "CHUCK and I have a decades-long professional relationship that started in HOUSTON radio, continued nationally during CHUCK's leadership at METRO NETWORKS [and] developed around his remarkable time helping METRO grow and further building WESTWOOD ONE after their acquisition of METRO NETWORKS. We reconnected around his role in network radio at GEN MEDIA PARTNERS. CHUCK is a friend and also one of the most strategic thinkers out there. CHUCK BORTNICK will make the perfect partner for us here at RFC MEDIA and SUITERADIO as we add new syndication products and services that serve more affiliates/companies and deliver bottom line for our clients."

