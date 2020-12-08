In anticipation of the release of PAUL MCCARTNEY's new album MCCARTNEY III on DECEMBER 18th, AMAZON MUSIC has launched a global street art campaign to run in 12 cities around the world and will invite musicians to record their versions of yet unheard songs from the upcoming MCCARTNEY album.

Fans will also be invited to record their own versions of these unreleased new songs and submit them using the hashtag #12DaysofPaul and tagging @PaulMcCartney. Select versions will be posted on the campaign's official page and on PAUL MCCARTNEY’s socials each day, highlighting the best and most inspired performances of these new songs.



In partnership with GRAMMY U®, a community fostered by the RECORDING ACADEMY® to help prepare college students for their careers in the music industry through networking, educational programs and performance opportunities, members have been invited to share their talents by posting their interpretations as the murals are revealed.



Already, murals have been revealed in LONDON, LOS ANGELES, MEXICO CITY, SYDNEY and TORONTO, and fans can find images of the murals to view without leaving their homes. More murals and sheet music will be revealed in additional cities in the coming days. For more information, click here.



