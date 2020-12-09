Ft. Myers Gets New Alternative Station

SUN BROADCASTING/FT. MYERS, FL launches Alternative "GELLY 94-1" on WFSX-A & WXNX-HD2-W231DC under PD JOHN ROZZ. WFSX was previously simulcasting Sports WNOG-A (FOX SPORTS).

ROZZ said, "Yes, ‘jelly’ like as in peanut butter and ... but, spelled with a G. It doesn't mean anything (threw darts at a dictionary). As long as our listeners like what they're hearing, remember the 'sticky' name and write it down!

"The station has a cool vibe - not too guitar-forward, but not a poppy alt, either. We play a fair amount of gold and re-currents and even a bit of a AAA lean."

