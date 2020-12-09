Better Than Ezra's Kevin Griffin

BETTER THAN EZRA front man and co-founder of FRANKLIN, TN's annual PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL, KEVIN GRIFFIN will host a fundraiser this FRIDAY DECEMBER 11th, at 8p (CT) on The BETTER THAN EZRA FACEBOOK page @wearebetterthanezra.

The livestream will be CHRISTMAS themed and GRIFFIN will take requests both before and during the event.

GRIFFIN was most recently featured in FORBES for raising over $130k in COVID-19 relief for musicians impacted by the pandemic with his "Alone Together" live streams. The NEW ORLEANS band BETTER THAN ERZA is also known for its contributions through the BETTER THAN EZRA FOUNDATION which has raised over $2 million in hurricane and flooding relief.

