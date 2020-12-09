Guitar hero JOE BONAMASSA's rise from average Joe by day to guitar hero at night is captured in "Guitar Man," telling the story of the blues-rocker with more #1 blues albums than anyone in history is now available to rent through video on demand or to stream here.

Featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, "Guitar Man" chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.

At the age of 43, BONAMASSA has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. From his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by blues legend B.B. KING, BONAMASSA has had his share of highs and lows, but he's persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reaching his goals.

