City Of Hope: Raising Funds In A Pandemic

With the pandemic hitting last spring, music business charities like the CITY OF HOPE were forced to cancel its annual SPIRIT OF LIFE music industry gala dinner, which in 2019 raised $4.4 million. The organization’s chief philanthropy officer, KRISTIN BERTELL, was forced to pivot, according to BILLBOARD.



The staff utilized virtual events, like its first-ever HOLIDAY BENEFIT fundraiser on DECEMBER 1st, which featured performances from ALOE BLACC, SAMMY HAGAR and PENTATONIX. BERTELL says it has tapped into a new donors across the country who wouldn’t ordinarily attend SPIRIT OF LIFE in person, helping CITY OF HOPE raise a record $188 million in the fiscal year ending SEPTEMBER 30th, up 32% from the year before.



The UJA FEDERATION OF NEW YORK raised $55.5 million between MARCH 16th and JUNE 30th, up 35% over the same period in 2019 -- even without its annual MUSIC VISIONARY OF THE YEAR luncheon in JUNE, which typically raises $1.5 million. On MAY 6th, the UJA’s entertainment division launched a virtual weekly fundraising series with speakers such as SIRIUSXM chief content officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN and TICKETMASTER global chairman JARED SMITH, while GLASSNOTE RECORDS founder/president (and UJA entertainment division chair) DANIEL GLASS helped raise funds through direct outreach to his industry contacts.



WME agent RICHARD WEITZ and his daughter DEMI hosted charitable livestreams early in the pandemic and launched the QUARANTUNES variety show concert series on ZOOM in APRIL, raising $14 million for charities including BIG BROTHERS, BIG SISTERS, the LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK and BABY2BABY. with surprise appearances by JOHN LEGEND, BILLIE EILISH, ROD STEWART and ELVIS COSTELLO.

