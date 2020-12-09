Leah, Ruby & Aaron -- So Happy!

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is thrilled for our Dir./Operations LEAH BRUNGARDT and her husband AARON on the birth of their first child, RUBY KATHRYN BRUNGARDT.

RUBY arrived MONDAY (12/7) at 2:18p (PT) and weighed in at a very healthy 6lbs, 14oz and was 19.25" tall.

We wish LEAH, AARON and RUBY a lifetime of love and happiness! Send LEAH your congrats here.

