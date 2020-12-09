-
Congrats To All Access' Leah Brungardt & Husband Aaron On The Arrival Of Ruby Kathryn Brungardt
December 9, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Everyone at ALL ACCESS is thrilled for our Dir./Operations LEAH BRUNGARDT and her husband AARON on the birth of their first child, RUBY KATHRYN BRUNGARDT.
RUBY arrived MONDAY (12/7) at 2:18p (PT) and weighed in at a very healthy 6lbs, 14oz and was 19.25" tall.
We wish LEAH, AARON and RUBY a lifetime of love and happiness! Send LEAH your congrats here.