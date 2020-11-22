Better Noise Music

ALLEN KOVAC's BETTER NOISE MUSIC has been named the #1 Mainstream Rock label of 2020, while, for the first time in the history of the MEDIABASE Active Rock Chart, the same record label has been #1 for three years in a row. BETTER NOISE MUSIC not only maintained its #1 ranking, but the label also saw 34% growth from 12% market share to 16.1% of all Active Rock airplay. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has also been named #1 Active Rock Artist of the Year for 2020.



The label achieved the record-breaking feat with two #1s from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, two chart-toppers from BAD WOLVES and another from PAPA ROACH. A further five tracks made the Top 10, from MONGOL rockers THE HU, breakthrough country-rock act CORY MARKS, FROM ASHES TO NOW and FIRE FROM THE GODS .



BAD WOLVES' two #1s this year made them the first band to have five songs go #1 in a row at Active Rock. On their way to another chart topper, their latest single “Learn To Walk Again” is spending its third week in the Top 10, joined this week by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s “Living The Dream."



Commented ALLEN KOVAC, “The A&R at BETTER NOISE MUSIC is second to none, combining that with data science and fan engagement allows us to lean in when the data shows that a track is working for the listeners, and that’s good for radio, streaming, the artist and the label.”



SVP Promotion JACKIE KAJZER's success was acknowledged by BETTER NOISE COO STEVE KLINE, “JACKIE’s incomparable work ethic and passion for artist development makes her the best in the business. We look forward to her impactful contribution to our marketing mix in 2021 as we continue to push boundaries by breaking more new artists while expanding the growth and diversity of our established roster.”



Added KAJZER, “I’m so grateful to my friends at rock radio for supporting our BETTER NOISE artists. I’m proud of the job we've done in artist development and the diversity of our roster. Thanks again to rock radio for expanding the sound of the format with artists like THE HU, FIRE FROMTHE GODS, CORY MARKS and, of course, with core artists like FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and PAPA ROADH.”

