Martino

RADIO ONE/COLUMBUS, OH has promoted DIVINE MARTINO to APD. She will be assisting with Urban AC WXMG (MAGIC 95.5) and Gospel WJYD (JOY 107.1).

DIVINE will also continue her duties at middays for WXMG and voice tracking weekends on R&B WOSL (100.3)/CINCINNATI.

PD ARTHUR "A-PLUS" WILLIS said, “Throughout everything we’ve experienced over the last six months, DIVINE has excelled at stepping up, being a leader and getting the job done, regardless of her job title. She is extremely deserving of this promotion, as she definitely earned it.”

MARTINO added, “In true fashion, I am excited about my new position with URBAN ONE and I plan to leave my mark on the industry. I often encourage my listeners to manifest their dreams and this is true testament that regardless of their world’s circumstances, I am very blessed.”

« back to Net News