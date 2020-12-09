Steve Smith, PD/Afternoons

CUMULUS Top 40 WZYP/ATHENS, AL, took over another station last week, gas stations that is.

"WZYP Free Gas Friday" was held last FRIDAY (12/4) at a local CHEVRON.

The first 50 cars lined up at 5p (ET) got $15 of free gas... pumped by the WZYP staff. Listeners remained in their vehicle and the WZYP staff pumped their gas while being masked up. Morning co-host DEEDEE MORGAN even cleaned windshields.

This came right after WZYP recently collected 1104 bicycles and over $16,000 in monetary donations for their 18th annual WZYP BIKES OR BUST event with MOJO... benefitting the local TOYS FOR TOTS.

