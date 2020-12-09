-
WZYP/Athens, AL, Takes Over 'Station' For 'Free Gas Friday'
December 9, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS Top 40 WZYP/ATHENS, AL, took over another station last week, gas stations that is.
"WZYP Free Gas Friday" was held last FRIDAY (12/4) at a local CHEVRON.
The first 50 cars lined up at 5p (ET) got $15 of free gas... pumped by the WZYP staff. Listeners remained in their vehicle and the WZYP staff pumped their gas while being masked up. Morning co-host DEEDEE MORGAN even cleaned windshields.
This came right after WZYP recently collected 1104 bicycles and over $16,000 in monetary donations for their 18th annual WZYP BIKES OR BUST event with MOJO... benefitting the local TOYS FOR TOTS.