Sold

XANA OREGON, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KZLY (99.5 LA LEY)/IONE, OR to NOEMY RODRIGUEZ d/b/a ALCON MEDIA for $225,000 plus an LMA before closing and ALEXANDRA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Regional Mexican KQFO (100.1 LA LEY)/PASCO, WA and K295AV/KENNEWICK, WA to the same buyer for $736,000. XANA HD, LLC is also selling K285FN/KENNEWICK, WA and K258CN/RICHLAND, WA to the same buyer for $75,000 plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were CLAMOR BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. (WJVP/CULEBRA, PR, extension of STA due to pandemic shutdown) and ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC (KOOI/JACKSONVILLE, TX, reduced power during transmitter repairs).

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for KWUR/CLAYTON, MO while it is in "alternate operations" mode due to the pandemic.

CAPITAL BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies KBZY-A/SALEM, OR to LOUIS RISEWICK's RISE 95, LLC for $50,000 plus payment of 5% of gross sales after closing to pay off debt not exceeding $250,000 owed to third party creditor NCJ ENTERPRISES, LLC.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of W277CW/NEW RICHMOND, WI to HMONG RADIO BROADCAST, LLC for $10,000. The primary station is Hmong WIXK-A (HMONG RADIO 1590)/NEW RICHMOND.

And QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of Silent WATX-A (formerly WQUN-A)/HAMDEN, CT to CLARK SMIDT's CLARK MEDIA, LLC for the seller's legal expenses up to $3,000.

« see more Net News