New Originals

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO will produce and air its own original podcasts by U.K. creators alongside its existing programming of podcasts from outside producers. The station, which airs via DAB+ in LONDON, SURREY, MANCHESTER, and GLASGOW, is launching the "U.K. PRO-Show" initiative with shows hosted by TV/radio personality JAYNE MIDDLEMISS, "LOVE ISLAND" personality ANTON DANYLUK and his mother SHERRIEANN, and radio vet PAUL ROBINSON.

Additional "PRO-Shows" will be announced in 2021; the station also says that it will announce more international content partnerships in the new year.

