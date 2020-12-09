Temecula Road

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed Country trio TEMECULA ROAD in partnership with DISNEY MUSIC GROUP’s BUENA VISTA RECORDS. The group consists of DAWSON ANDERSON and sisters EMMA SALUTE and MADDIE SALUTE. They are represented by CHAMP MANAGEMENT, JRM PUBLISHING/DISNEYMUSIC PUBLISHING and WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR.

“We are so excited to join the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE family and continue working with BUENA VISTA RECORDS,” the trio said. “We truly feel like this is the dream team for us. Although we’ve yet to meet in person, WARNER’s passion for our band was so strong we could feel it via ZOOM. We can’t wait to get to work and meet face-to-face in 2021!”

« see more Net News