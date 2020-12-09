Expands Music Industry Support

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has further committed its support to music business professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its MUSIC INDUSTRY COVID SUPPORT (MICS) initiative. The trade organization has expanded its services for affected music industry professionals, including additional food supplies, mental health resources and human services guidance. CMA is currently leading the MUSIC INDUSTRY ALLIANCE, a group of more than 20 music organizations and associations involved in efforts to support music professionals.

Additionally, CMA will host an informational webinar on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 12:30p (CT) to further outline resources and services that are available to the industry. Panelists include CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN, VP/COMMUNITY OUTREACH TIFFANY KERNS and CMA Board of Directors incoming Chairperson MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON of RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT. Register here.

“The music industry has been silenced, and our people are currently facing something that no one could have ever anticipated having to deal with,” said TRAHERN. “What we want most is to communicate to any of our colleagues in need that they can reach out to us for direction and support. The music community, regardless of genre, is in this together, and we are ready and willing to help anyone currently struggling.”

