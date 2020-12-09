Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at MAIN STREET BROADCASTING News-Talk KFOW-A-K292GU/WASECA, MN and WDOC, INC. News-Talk WDOC-A/PRESTONBURG, KY.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

