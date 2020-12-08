Ellery

Longtime WCTC-A/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ talk show host JACK ELLERY died TUESDAY (12/8) in BERGEN COUNTY, NJ at 86, reports the HOME NEWS TRIBUNE and COURIER NEWS. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

ELLERY served three stints at WCTC starting in 1963, retiring in 2013. He also hosted at WIP-A, WCAU-A, and WWDB/PHILADELPHIA, WNBC-A, WNEW-A, and WOR-A/NEW YORK, WERA-A/PLAINFIELD, NJ, and WFLA-A/TAMPA and did syndicated shows for FLORIDA-based SUN RADIO NETWORK and PEOPLES RADIO NETWORK, and contributed to NBC's "MONITOR."

