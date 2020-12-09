Schneekloth promoted

BRIAN SCHNEEKLOTH was promoted to Dir. of Sales at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s BOSTON radio cluster: WBZ, WKLB, WROR, WBOS, and WBQT. He will be responsible for overseeing the traditional and interactive sales efforts on behalf of the entire cluster.

Previously, SCHNEEKLOTH was the GSM of WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) and WBOS (ROCK 92.9), and he led sales for the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS RADIO NETWORK, the BOSTON BRUINS RADIO NETWORK and the BOSTON CELTICS RADIO NETWORK.

“BRIAN has been a driving force of our success for years,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/BOSTON VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA. “He is the most creative and passionate manager that I have had the privilege of working with. An innovative and collaborative partner, BRIAN is a solutions-oriented manager who works tirelessly to create winning strategies for our partners. We are thrilled to be able to promote him to Director of Sales.”

“I am honored to lead such an amazing group of people who show up to work every day with a positive attitude and a deep passion for creating comprehensive solutions for our clients,” said SCHNEEKLOTH. “Many thanks to CAROLINE, BRUCE, and BRIAN BEASLEY, as well as our VP of Sales, TINA MURLEY, and MARY MENNA for entrusting in me this great opportunity.”

