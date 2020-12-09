DTS Integrates Radio.com

ENTERCOM and XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION have partnered to integrate RADIO.COM into DTS CONNECTED RADIO. The integration means that DTS offers the full range of RADIO.COM content, including local ENTERCOM radio stations.

“We are thrilled to bring the power of RADIO.COM, and our vast library of content to DTS CONNECTED RADIO’s revolutionary in-dash listening experience,” said ENTERCOM VP/Corporate Business Development, DAVID ROSEBLOOM. “Increased engagement, expanded reach, and turnkey management and control of content for each of our local broadcasters are just some of the benefits of RADIO.COM’s integration into DTS’ world-class connected radio platform.”

“DTS CONNECTED RADIO continues to build on its mission to give today’s car-owners the visually rich, immersive listening experience they expect from the digital dash while ensuring broadcaster editorial control,” said XPERI SVP/Radio, JOE D'ANGELO. “RADIO.COM’s integration is another example of global broadcaster support of DTS CONNECTED RADIO and our commitment to deliver today’s most modern and robust in-cabin infotainment experience to OEMs around the world.”

« see more Net News