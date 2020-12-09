Way (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has promoted JENNIFER WAY to SVP/Marketing. WAY, who has been with the label group since 2016, has led marketing campaigns for KANE BROWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, BRAD PAISLEY, MITCHELL TENPENNY and TENILLE TOWNES, among others. Additionally, she has been involved in SMN’s global artist development efforts, focused on breaking down racial and genre barriers in Country music.

In her new role, WAY will oversee all marketing efforts for SMN and its three imprints: ARISTA, COLUMBIA and RCA NASHVILLE. She will report to SMN Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN. Congratulate WAY here.

“Since joining SMN, JEN has exhibited an understanding of and the ability to adapt to the changing nature of the market and its impact on what marketing needs to look like in the future," said GOODMAN. "That’s never been more vital than it is right now. I know JEN and the amazing team she will be leading will ensure our marketplace leadership in that regard.”

“I’m so thankful to RANDY for his belief in me and entrusting me to lead this remarkable team,” said WAY. “Under his vision and leadership, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has become not only one of the most exciting label groups in music today, but also one of the greatest places to work, with a culture that enables our team to thrive. I love the SMN family - this team and our roster of artists - and I couldn’t be more honored or excited for this opportunity, as we navigate this ever-changing marketplace and continue to write this exciting chapter for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE.”

