After four years with the company, ALLAN BENEDICT is out as National Radio Promotions Manager for independent music powerhouse PIAS.

According to BENEDICT, the company went through restructuring and made the decision to eliminate in-house promotion.

BENEDICT said, "I'm disappointed in the company's decision, of course, but looking forward to whatever my next chapter may be. I'm open to new opportunities in marketing, promotion, project management, label relations, etc."

He can be reached at (313) 559-3237 or allanmbenedict@gmail.com.

