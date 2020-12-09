IHEARTMEDIA announced TODAY (12/9) that BTS, LIL NAS X and MARIAH CAREY will make guest appearances during the annual iHEARTRADIO "Jingle Ball" DECEMBER 14th in an Exclusive Network Television Special on THE CW NETWORK.

This year’s event will feature already announced performances from BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, HARRY STYLES, LEWIS CAPALDI, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES, THE WEEKND and more.

This year’s iHEARTRADIO "Jingle Ball" will also broadcast across more than 95 iHEARTMEDIA CHR radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO App. It will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 9p (ET)/6p (PT), before the exclusive nationwide television special on MONDAY, DECEMBER 14th at 8p (ET).

