CUMULUS MEDIA's five NASHVILLE radio stations -- WKDF (103-3 COUNTRY), Sports Talk WGFX (104-5 THE ZONE), Urban AC WQQK (92Q), Talk WTN (SUPER TALK 99.7) and Country WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON) -- collected thousands of toys and gifts for children and seniors in need at their 13th annual "Toy Field" to benefit THE SALVATION ARMY’S Forgotten Angels Program at NISSAN STADIUM on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th.

Major ETHAN FRIZZELL, Area Commander of THE SALVATION ARMY NASHVILLE, said, "This holiday, THE SALVATION ARMY will reach more angels than ever - less fortunate children and elderly. Several hundreds of those 'angels' will not be adopted. To ensure each child has a special CHRISTMAS, the CHRISTMAS Joy Shop will provide gifts."

He added, “Throughout the years, the CUMULUS NASHVILLE listeners have been generous with their donations. Today was a great day that will help create miracle moments for families in our community this holiday season.”

« see more Net News