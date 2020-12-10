Only 15 days left until CHRISTMAS and Americans are experiencing a very different holiday season this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throw in he fact that some states are on complete lockdown again and holiday travel is being discouraged. That's got anxiety and depression at an all time high. The only real fix for this for the remainder of this COVID-19 year is spreading the Holiday Spirit. Radio is all over the task with its format flips to All-CHRISTMAS music.

The number of stations flipping this year has significantly increased, and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or home office and celebrate in small groups this year.



If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

KBBK/HD1 (B107.3)/LINCOLN, NE Dons The Santa Hat (NET NEWS 11/13)

KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS Gets In A Festive Mood (NET NEWS 11/5)

KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND Flips The Switch To Christmas (NET NEWS 11/6)

KKGO/LOS ANGELES Flips From 'Go Country' To 'Go Christmas' (NET NEWS 12/2)

KMIY (My 92.9)/TUSCON Makes Festive Flip To Christmas (NET NEWS 11/10)

KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER To Light The Yule Log For The 19th Year

KPOI (105.9 THE WAVE)/HONOLULU Lights Yule Log (NET NEWS 11/10)

KPRZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE Is Ready To Put The Star On Top Of The Tree (NET NEWS 11/23)

KQXT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO Now Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (NET NEWS 11/9)

KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE Kicks Into Its 20th Year Of The Sounds Of The Season (NET NEWS 11/4)

KSSK/Honolulu Gets Holly Jolly (NET NEWS 11/17)

KWML (Kool Oldies)/Las Cruces, NM Goes All-Christmas For The Holidays (Net News 11/25)

WALK/LONG ISLAND, NY, Flips To Holiday Music On Friday (NET NEWS 11/11)

WBEB (B101.1)/PHILADELPHIA Is Making Spirits Bright (NET NEWS 11/12)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Hits WDEA-A/ELLSWORTH, ME has flipped to all CHRISTMAS as of TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th.

WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT Flips To All Christmas (NET NEWS 11/2)

WFUZ (ALT 92.1)/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON Switches From Alternative To CHRISTMAS 92.1 (NET NEWS 11/5)

WGBR A-F/Goldsboro, NC Fires Up Yule Logs (NET NEWS 12/3)

WJBR (Mix 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE Flips On The Christmas Lights (NET NEWS 11/3)

WJKK (MIX 98-7)/JACKSON, MS Unwraps Christmas Music (NET NEWS 11/10)

WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS Now Ringing Jingle Bells (NET NEWS 11/12)

WJSR/RICHMOND Flips From JACK To SANTA 100.9 (NET NEWS 10/14)

WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO Teases Christmas Music (NET NEWS 10/12)

WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK Flips On The Christmas Lights (NET NEWS 11/12)

WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA BAY Flips The Switch to Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/9)

WOGT (107.9 NASH ICON)/CHATTANOOGA Goes All-Christmas (NET NEWS 11/6)

WPGF-LP/MEMPHIS Flips To 87.7@SANTA Christmas Music (NET NEWS 10/21)

WPLW (STAR 92.9)/RALEIGH, NC, Flips To Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/2)

WQQL (Cool 93.9)/Springfield, IL Goes Christmas (NET NEWS 12/2)

WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER Punches The All Christmas Format Button (NET NEW 11/2)

WSAE (HOME.FM)/SPRING ARBOR-JACKSON, MI

WTNQ (Q104.9)/KNOXVILLE, TN flipped from Classic Country as SANTA 104.9 (NET NEWS 11/23)

WTOJ (Magic 103.1)/WATERTOWN, NY Feeling Christmas Magic (NET NEWS 11/11)

WTVR (Mix 98.1)/RICHMOND, VA Plugs In Christmas Music (NET NEWS 11/13)

WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY, FL Flips To Country Christmas (NET NEWS 11/5)

WXKC (Classy 100)/Erie, PA Has Yule Log Burning (NET NEWS 11/19)

