WSOU's Dalton Allison (Photo Credit: Mark Maben)

WSOU (89.5 FM)/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, the student-run radio station at SETON HALL UNIVERSITY, raised a total of $1,050 to donate to the COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF NEW JERSEY (CFBNJ). The station’s donation will be used by the CFBNJ to provide 3,150 meals to those in need. Students, alumni, and community members all contributed to this annual effort to fight food insecurity in NEW JERSEY.

Now in its seventh year, the food drive is one of several community service projects the station organizes on an annual basis. With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing logistical challenges to the forefront in regard to collecting physical food items, WSOU decided to pivot toward a monetary donation for 2020, with a goal of $895. A Station official said, "Undaunted and up to the challenge of continuing its commitment to the food bank despite the pandemic, the station raised its one thousandth dollar on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving."

« see more Net News