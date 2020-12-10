LEE HABEEB’s AMERICAN PRIVATE RADIO will be offering a multiple-hour "Our American Stories" Christmas Holiday Radio Special. It will feature behind-the-stories of our most cherished traditions, plus some extra special stories designed to warm the heart and spirits of listeners everywhere on Christmas Day.



In addition to the FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th two-hour special edition of "Our American Stories," several extra hours will also be made available to stations looking to expand their holiday programming (via FTP download). No contracts required.



For information contact Affiliates@Oanetwork.org or (855) 276-8020 for details.

