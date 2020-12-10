Grace Potter Email Capture

FOUND.EE launched a new email capture program that increase artist email list growth by an average of 40x. CONCORD MUSIC GROUP was one of the first to utilize FOUND.EE’s overlays, deploying them on more than 180 artist websites including ST. VINCENT, MARILYN MANSON and GRACE POTTER.

CONCORD MUSIC GROUP SVP JOSH BERMAN stated, “We’ve used FOUND.EE’s digital marketing platform for years, and have been excited to add their email capture tools to our arsenal. Now that we’ve converted almost 200 artist websites to found.EE email capture, we’ve been able to collect over 100,000 new email subscribers across all our labels and artists’ lists, and increased our revenue in the process, which has driven 300% growth in eCommerce revenue in some cases.”

FOUND.EE’s email capture tools create a simple overlay on a webpage with a set of sophisticated triggers, which drive, on average, 40x higher conversion than other email capture options on artist websites. It is the primary trigger used by CONCORD MUSIC GROUP to capture hundreds of thousands of additional emails.

Added FOUND.EE CEO JASON HOBBS, “Email remains the most important piece of fan data an artist can collect, essential not only for revenue, but in these socially distanced times, an ever-more vital way for artists to reach, engage and nurture their fan base.”

