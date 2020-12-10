iHeartMedia Podcasts

iHEARTRADIO has introduced a pair of new original programs to its weekly PODCAST SPOTLIGHT roundup, including “ANUPAM Cares,” hosted by award-winning actor and best-selling author ANUPAM KHER, and “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” a brand-new companion series.



Hosted by award-winning actor and best-selling author ANUPAM KHER, "ANUPAM Cares" features stories about his journey from humble, small-town beginnings to movie stardom, and the lessons learned along the way. The first episode premiered YESTERDAY on iHEARTRADIO



"MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast" is a new companion series which recaps the latest season of “The Challenge,” by reliving each episode with hosts TORI DEAL and ANEESA FERREIRA, two former competitors and fan favorites, for this deep dive podcast for superfans, which takes you behind the scenes and into the competition. The premiere episode aired on MTV last night and the podcast will launch TODAY.

