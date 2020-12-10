New Year's Eve Live

BIG HIT LABELS artists’ first joint concert “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE will be held on DECE,BER 31st at 7:30a ET/4:30a PT in KOREA, featuring global artists HALSEY, LAUV and STEVE AOKI for a special collaboration on the GLOBAL CONNECT STAGE

The event brings together artists under the BIG HIT labels — LEE HYUN, BUMZU, NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN — for the very first time on a diverse array of stages. HANBIN, the semi-finalist of MNET show “I-LAND” now under BELIFT LAB, is set to make an appearance on the pre-stage as well.

The concert will unfold a new “music story” every year through performances that bring artists and the audience closer together. This year’s theme, “We’ve connected,” will be narrated by music, performances and stages broken down into the sub themes “WE,” “RE,” “NEW” and “2021 Connect”.

The live show will also include a NEW YEAR'S countdown event that will bridge artists to artists, fans to fans, artists to fans and the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2021. In addition, an “ONLINE MEET & GREET” will be held in real-time.



“2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” will provide a "multiview live streaming" service that allows the audience to select their desired screen out of the six angles displayed in 4K/HD, all on one screen. Viewers can freely choose between the main stage (four angles) where the performances take place, and the MEET & GREET (two angles).

More detailed information about the concert can be found on the commerce platform WEVERSE SHOP.

« see more Net News