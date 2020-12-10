Slater celebrates via Zoom

Songwriter JAMES SLATER has extended his publishing deal with BMG. His recent cuts include the KEITH URBAN hit “God Whispered Your Name” and SHY CARTER’s debut single, “Good Love.” He also has current releases on projects from TIM McGRAW, KENNY CHESNEY (“Guys Named Captain”), TRACE ADKINS, REBA McENTIRE and OLD DOMINION. His songs have previously been cut by MARTINA McBRIDE (“In My Daughter’s Eyes”), JAMEY JOHNSON (“The High Cost Of Living”), CARRIE UNDERWOOD, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, WILLIE NELSON, RASCAL FLATTS and others.

“JAMES is fueled by passion,” said BMG NASHVILLE SVP/Creative CHRIS OGELSBY. “His love of home, travel and music come together in a way that allow him to create music straight from the heart. We are thrilled to be able to be a part of his story and have him continue his journey with our BMG family. He makes all of us better.”

“I'm excited, motivated, and grateful to renew my contract with BMG MUSIC,” SLATER said. “BMG's legacy speaks for itself, and the NASHVILLE creative team has afforded me the opportunity to write the best songs I've ever written. I believe we're just getting started.”

BMG NASHVILLE Creative Dir. COURTNEY ALLEN added, “We are so excited to continue working with JAMES SLATER. He is the kind of writer who brings out the best in everyone he works with and is always raising the bar with his creativity. We are looking forward to being a partner with him on his next chapter, and can’t wait to celebrate more success with him!”

