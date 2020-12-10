Sanders (Photo: Jason Kempin)

BMI has added veteran music industry executive SHANNON SANDERS to its NASHVILLE creative team as Executive Dir. SANDERS will report directly to BMI VP/Creative CLAY BRADLEY. In his new role, he will be responsible for signing and developing top talent in the NASHVILLE community and supporting BMI's songwriters and publishers.

SANDERS joins BMI as a two-time GRAMMY, two-time EMMY, and DOVE Award-winning songwriter/producer. He is the founder and original PD of R&B WPRT-HD2 (102.1 THE VILLE)/NASHVILLE, a station that is committed to playing local artists. Additionally, he has served as musical director to singer/songwriter INDIA.ARIE for 20 years.

“SHANNON has been an important source of advice and counsel for me since I joined BMI in MARCH, and I’m thrilled that he will now be a key part of our creative team,” said BRADLEY. “He is a NASHVILLE native who has embraced all genres of music throughout his career, and his accomplishments reflect the rich musical diversity of this city, which continues to grow and thrive. It is our job to represent the best talent NASHVILLE has to offer, and SHANNON’s voice and vision will be invaluable as we continue that mission.”

“I am excited about my new role at BMI, and am inspired by CLAY and his vision," said SANDERS. "As part of this tremendous creative team, I look forward to helping further the efforts of BMI in our songwriting community and beyond. Being a creator myself, I know the value of this organization. I’ve always been a champion for creators, and I consider it an honor to be able to offer support and facilitate opportunities for my fellow songwriters.”

